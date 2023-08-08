Fisherman drowns, 15 rescued after boat capsizes

A fisherman lost his life and 15 others were successfully rescued after a boat capsized in the open sea due to intense winds on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Coastal Media Centre, the ill-fated boat had 16 fishermen on board. The accident resulted in injuries to several of the fishermen. All those affected by the calamity were members of the fishing community of Ibrahim Hyderi. The fisherman who could not be rescued was identified as Muhammad.