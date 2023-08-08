Fisherman drowns, 15 rescued after boat capsizes

A fisherman lost his life and 15 others were successfully rescued after a boat capsized in the open sea due to intense winds on Monday.
According to a spokesperson for the Coastal Media Centre, the ill-fated boat had 16 fishermen on board. The accident resulted in injuries to several of the fishermen. All those affected by the calamity were members of the fishing community of Ibrahim Hyderi. The fisherman who could not be rescued was identified as Muhammad.
Quest of the SelfThe Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amna Rahman. Titled ‘Quest of...
Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said that it is impossible to hold general elections in...
Census results are decided in closed rooms, but the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has been working on this issue...
A court has issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of three absconding officials of the Pakistan Customs in a...
Hyderabad: The Pakistan Peoples Party will emerge as the largest party of the country in the 2023 general elections...
The District City police on Monday apprehended four suspects allegedly connected with extortion in an operation in...