Four killed in coaster-truck collision on Northern Bypass

In a tragic accident, four people going for a picnic lost their lives and 16 others were injured after a coaster collided with a dumper truck near the Northern Bypass on Monday.

In the head-on collision, the front parts of both the vehicles were destroyed. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the accident took place near MD Cut on the Northern Bypass. District West SSP Faisal Bashir Memon said the coaster and dumper were coming in the opposite direction when they collided. He added that the people in the coaster were on their way to a farmhouse in Gadap Town to have a picnic when the accident took place.

The picnickers were employees of a food chain who had left for picnic from the Clifton branch of the food chain. A massive traffic jam occurred on the Northern Bypass after the accident and queues of vehicles were formed.

The hospital authorities said four bodies and 16 injured were brought there and the condition of three injured was critical. Among the deceased persons, only 70-year-old Sultan Akbar was immediately identified.

The injured persons included four-year-old Ethel, son of Anis; Johnson, 8, son of Anis; Rozene, 45; Salam David, 30; Kashif Shah, 24; Shahzad Khan, 26; Shaukat Khan, 45; Gul Zaib, 19; Abdur Rehman, 22; Hamza, 45; Allah Dita, 32; Ahsan, 40; Wajid, 22; Subhan, 20; and Sagheer, 18.