Man held for throwing acid on wife

The Liaquatabad police on Monday claimed to have solved the case of acid attack on a woman in a few hours and arrested the suspect.

Police said the suspect who threw acid on the face of 24-year-old Aini within the limits of Liaquatabad police station on August 6 was her husband Anwar, alias Anu. The suspect had escaped after the acid attack but police traced and arrested him with the help of CCTV footage which showed him hiding the bottle of acid under his shirt after the attack.

The arrested man reportedly confessed to throwing acid on his wife over ‘honour’ during the interrogation. Further investigations are under way.