Rangers soldier martyred in Lyari

A Sindh Rangers soldier was martyred by armed men in the Lyari area in the late hours of Monday. Lance Naik Dilshad was shot dead near Bihar Colony within the limits of the Chakiwara police station.

SSP Arif Aziz, chief of the District City of Karachi police, said that after the police received the information that a paramilitary force employee had been shot and injured in Lyari, they cordoned off the area and shifted Dilshad to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It was revealed during the investigation that the Rangers were carrying out snap checking at the AlFalah post in Bihar Colony when they signaled four suspects on two motorcycles to stop. However, the suspects opened fire on the Rangers and fled the scene. The martyred soldier was hit by a single bullet in his head, which became the cause of his death.

SSP Aziz said the suspects had used a 9mm pistol in the offence and the investigators had seized three bullet shells from the scene that would be sent to the forensic division of Sindh police.

A spokesperson for the Rangers also confirmed the martyrdom of Dilshad and said teams had been formed to arrest the suspects.