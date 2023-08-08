JI’s local govt representatives move SHC for powers

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) elected local government representatives on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking devolution of powers to the town municipal corporations (TMC) to exercise administrative, financial and political authority in their respective jurisdiction under the local bodies law.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and TMC chairmen of the party submitted in the petition that they had taken oath after the local bodies elections that were held after a delay of more than two years.

They said that despite sufficient time during the last couple of years, the Sindh government did not take any initiative for constitution of union committees (UCs) and town administration and their functioning under the Sindh local government law.

They submitted that all the TMC chairmen had practically been made dysfunctional by appointments of transition officers who had been given full administrative and financial powers to utilise the funds and for all practical purposes old system was still operative as grants were being disbursed in the old accounts of defunct district municipal corporations and union committees.

They said that elected representatives had no control over the municipal employees as they had not been assigned to the new towns. They said that local government department had on June 2 issued a notification under which a committee had been constituted to collect data from each local committee regarding distribution of human resource and assets and submit

the same to provincial transition cell.

They said the provincial government had also passed amendments to the local government law with regard to the transition period in the local government that empowered a transition officer to continue working for the next 180 days since commencement of the amendment law, as a result of which the elected representatives of the TMCs had no power to exercise their powers for six months.

They submitted that the impugned amendments in the local government law defied the spirit of the Article 140-A of the Constitution under which it was mandatory for the provincial government to establish a local government system possessing meaningful authority and responsibility.

The high court was requested to declare that the elected TMC and UC representatives were fully empowered to exercise administrative, financial and political authority as per the Constitution and suspension of their powers in the guise of amendments to the local government law was unlawful.

They requested the SHC to strike down the amendment with regard to transition officers in TMCs and direct the Sindh government to facilitate all the elected town chairmen and UC chairmen in exercising their administrative and financial powers as per the law and the Constitution.