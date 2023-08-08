Governor returns breastfeeding bill to Sindh Assembly

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has refused to give assent to the Sindh Protection and Prohibition of Breastfeeding and Young Children Nutrition Bill 2023 passed by the Sindh Assembly last month.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Governor House, Tessori returned the bill to the provincial government on Monday without signing it for a review.

The statement issued in this connection quoted the Sindh governor as saying that the bill in question pertained to a subject, which was included in the federal legislative list.

According to Tessori, as per the Article 142 of the Constitution, the federal government had the prerogative to do legislation on this issue.

The governor was of the view that certain clauses of the bill violated the code of ethics of the World Health Organisation. He said the dairy industry of the country should get representation on the proposed Infant and Young Children board to be established as envisaged by the bill in question.

He added that the bill in question carried repercussions for the dairy industry of the country. The bill could also create negative consequences for foreign investment in the country, he opined.

The governor said the businessmen associated with the dairy industry and livestock owners would become the ultimate sufferers as a result of the proposed legislation.

Tessori suggested that the Council of Common Interests and the federal ministry of inter-provincial coordination should be taken on board by the Sindh government for legislation on such a subject.