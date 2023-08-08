PA passes five govt bills in haste amid opposition’s walkout

Amid a walkout by all the opposition legislators on Monday, the Provincial Assembly of Sindh passed five government bills in much haste for establishing water and sewerage corporations in the cities of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

A similar bill had been passed by the House earlier this year to grant the status of a corporation to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board. The opposition lawmakers complained that neither had they been provided copies of the bill beforehand nor were they consulted by the government about the proposed legislation pertaining to the local government affairs of the five cities.

The MPAs belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) walked out of the House when the bills were presented for approval.

The MQM-P’s Muhammad Hussain Khan said that the basic objectives of these bills were seemingly good but they had been moved in the PA in total disregard of the democratic spirit.

He said the government had the required numerical strength in the House to easily pass the bills but democratic norms should be adhered to in the legislative process. “We had better been blindfolded for passing these bills.”

The MQM-P’s Rana Ansar, the new PA opposition leader, said the government had adopted an inappropriate manner for passing these bills. She said the government should have informed the opposition legislators about the proposed legislation beforehand.

The bills in question should have been referred to the relevant standing committee of the House for reviewing them in a proper way, she added.

The MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed said that a select committee of the PA on LG affairs already existed, and that it should be provided the opportunity to review such bills.

He lamented that the select committee in question that was formed with the basic aim of devolving powers to the municipal agencies had virtually become non-functional after the LG polls in Karachi.

The TLP’s Mufti Qasim Fakhri said that the opposition lawmakers should get the chance to properly go through the new bills presented in the House.

Speaking on the objectives of the bills, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the proposed laws had been drafted keeping in view the fast growing water and sewerage system requirements of different cities of the province.

He said that the bills in question that were aimed at empowering the municipal and civic agencies of the cities to resolve the basic issues of the people were in accordance with the spirit of Article 140-A of the constitution.

He recalled that the opposition political parties had always emphasised that the LG agencies should be empowered in accordance with the constitution, so the same process should continue even if the new city mayors belonged to the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said that the opposition parties had also moved courts on the same issue, so it was unjust on the part of the opposition MPAs to protest in the House now.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla also lamented that the opposition legislators had resorted to protest in the PA when important bills were being passed for the devolution of powers to the local governments.

Later, adjourning the session until 10pm on Tuesday (today), PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani announced that a farewell photo session of the lawmakers would be held today before the dissolution of the provincial legislature.