Zaka proposes Jinnah-Gandhi series

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, has voiced his aspiration for a renewed and strengthened cricketing relationship between Pakistan and India.

In a media interaction, Zaka expressed his hopes for collaboration between the PCB and India's cricket authority, aiming to bolster the cricketing bond shared by the neighboring nations.

Zaka proposed a groundbreaking "Jinnah-Gandhi" series, drawing parallels to the iconic Ashes series, as a testament to the rich cricketing history between the two countries. He said such a series would not only pay homage to their cricketing heritage but also signify the potential for sports diplomacy in fostering positive relations.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to international cricket, Zaka confirmed that the national team, led by Babar Azam as captain, will participate in the 2023 World Cup.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of continuity in leadership and coaching, saying that the current coaching staff would remain unchanged at least until the World Cup.

Mickey Arthur will continue his role as the Director of Cricket for Pakistan, providing strategic guidance to the team. Joining him will be Grant Bradburn and Morne Morkel, who will serve as the head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

"I believe this team is performing, and we should not disturb them," Zaka stated. With significant tournaments on the horizon, including the Asia Cup and the World Cup, Zaka emphasised the importance of maintaining a consistent coaching setup. "We will give them time as Asia Cup and World Cup are just around the corner," he said. "We are trying to make a strong squad which can compete strongly in the Asia Cup and World Cup," he said.