‘Pakistan should accept Zavisa’s offer’

LAHORE: Former Pakistan assistant coach Nasir Ismail on Monday said that Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee should not waste time and immediately appoint former coach Zavisa Milosavljevic so that a better team could be prepared for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia.

“If Pakistan does not benefit from this opportunity it will be extremely unfortunate,” Nasir told ‘The News’ in a hard-hitting interview. Zavisa on Sunday during an interview with 'The News' offered his services for Pakistan at a stage when Pakistan’s football authorities are in a fix about who should be appointed as head coach of the national team ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers.

“Zavisa knows our culture, out system, our environment and he also has top knowledge of our domestic structure. The facilities being given to the national team and in this environment there will be more chances of Pakistan to perform in the World Cup Qualifiers first round against Cambodia if he is hired,” Nasir said.

“Had he not helped Pakistani players at that stage there was every chance that no Pakistani could play professional football,” he said.

“So such a man, who has offered his services, should be utilised at this crucial stage. Pakistan’s head coach Shehzad Anwar also should not have any reservations about this as the authorities have given him a long time. We have no objection if Shehzad is also there in the coaching panel with Zavisa,” Nasir said. He also endorsed Zavisa’s statement that the "best" foreign players should bring quality to the side. “Yes, Zavisa rightly says that the best overseas players should be there in the team,” he said.

“But here I will differ one thing and that is if overseas players don’t get through the conditioning phase of your camp then their presence in the elite side will be of no use,” he pointed out.

“If they join you just one day before a match then even a quality player will not be able to deliver,” Nasir was quick to add. Asked if Zavisa called him to join his coaching panel, Nasir said that he would be ready to work with him.

“If even today they call Zavisa then several of their matters will get resolved. He can prepare Under-19, Under-23 and World Cup Qualifiers teams. He is an experienced person. If he gets assistance of a solid technical team then within a week a camp can be held after a speedy scouting,” Nasir said.