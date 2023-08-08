Inzamam appointed chief selector, again

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with an aim at enhancing the performance and prospects of the national men's cricket team, has appointed former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as the chief selector.

The decision was officially announced on Monday.

Inzamam previously held the position of chief selector from April 2016 to July 2019. During his previous tenure, his astute selection decisions contributed significantly to the team's success, culminating in their triumphant campaign at the 2017 Champions Trophy under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Inzamam expressed his eagerness to work yet again with the PCB. In a statement, he said: “It is an honour for me to be appointed as the chairperson of the national men’s selection committee. I am thankful to Mr Zaka Ashraf for offering me this post. It is wonderful to see the chairman is involving former players in the cricketing matters. I have worked previously in this role and I am eager to work in it once again.

“I had a good run in the last tenure. We had famous victories with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 being the highlight, but my most important achievement is that around 70 to 80 percent of the cricketers – selected back then – form the core of today’s sides. That team was in transition, but this team is stable and I would not face the same challenges.

“Heading a selection committee is already a tough job in Pakistan, but it is going to be more challenging this time with the ACC Men’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup around the corner followed by the tour of Australia. But I know I can deliver in this role and I will try to do better than I did the last time. Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides.”

PCB Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf said: “I am delighted that Inzamam-ul-Haq has agreed to head our national men’s selection committee at a crucial juncture. He is a legend and has served the game with dignity.

“Inzamam’s last tenure brought us success as we not only won the ICC Champions Trophy, but also unearthed some outstanding talent that continues to serve Pakistan cricket to date. I have no doubt that his new innings will add to the laurels and bring more talented cricketers to light.”

The post had remained vacant since Haroon Rasheed quit as chief selector last month. The selection committee, which also includes team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn, and secretary Hasan Cheema, will be in charge of selecting the senior men's team and Pakistan Shaheens.

Inzamam had been appointed to the PCB's cricket technical committee last week alongside Mohammad Hafeez, with Misbah-ul-Haq heading it. One of the tasks the technical committee had was to appoint the national selection committees, though the PCB said the decision to appoint the chief selector was made by the board's chairman Zaka Ashraf, rather than the committee he appointed to make decisions of this nature.