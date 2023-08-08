Britain’s Evans and US teen Gauff win Washington titles

WASHINGTON: US teen star Coco Gauff and Britain´s Dan Evans captured titles with straight-set triumphs on Sunday at the ATP and WTA Washington Open.

World number seven Gauff won her fourth career WTA title by defeating Greece´s ninth-ranked Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 while 30th-ranked Evans dispatched 37th-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 at the hardcourt event, a US Open tuneup.

Gauff, at 19 the youngest Washington WTA finalist, added to a trophy haul that also included 2019 at Linz, 2021 in Parma and this past January at Auckland.

The success came after a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month. "It was really tough a couple weeks ago," Gauff said. "We were all feeling it and I´m glad that I was able to bounce back."

Gauff, last year´s French Open runner-up, had lost four of five prior matches against Sakkari, who fell to 1-7 in WTA finals with her sixth consecutive loss in a tour championship match. "It´s pretty disappointing, but a month ago we didn´t think I´d be here," Sakkari said.

Evans, a 33-year-old Englishman whose only prior ATP title came in a 2021 outdoor Melbourne event, became the first British champion in Washington since Tim Henman in 2003. Evans, with only eight tour-level wins this year entering the week, will advance to a new career high of 21st in the world after arriving in the US capital on a seven-match tour-level losing streak.

"I couldn´t have really thought about this at the start of the week. Amazing week," Evans said. "It means the world to me. It genuinely does."

Griekspoor was denied his third career title after crowns at Pune in January and ´s-Hertogenbosch in June.