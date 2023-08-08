Pakistani franchise owner aspires to ignite cricket passion in USA’s first-ever T10 league

LONDON: Muhammad Kamran Awan, a visionary Pakistan origin entrepreneur and Co-owner of the New York Warrior cricket franchise, has pledged to establish a flourishing cricket brand in the USA’s first-ever T10 league and propel the team to unprecedented success in the American cricketing landscape, reflecting his dedication to promoting cricket as a prominent sport in the United States.

A group of trailblazing entrepreneurs, including Pakistani businessman Awan, along with Husnain Bajwa and two Indian origin entrepreneurs, Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh, have created history by acquiring the New York Warriors cricket franchise in the USA’s inaugural T10 league.

The first-ever T-Ten Global Sports, US Master T10 League, is gearing up to begin in Broward County Stadium, Florida on August 18th. Six teams, namely Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers, will participate, featuring an exciting mix of retired cricket legends. Viewers can expect to be enthralled by this captivating event.

The league’s exciting action will culminate with the final match on August 27th. The American shores have been electrified with the excitement of Pakistani, Indian cricket, as the T-Ten Global Sports, US Master T10 League, boasts a star-studded lineup featuring renowned players like Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Robin Peterson, Jerome Taylor, along with renowned Legendary Players.

These renowned retired Indian and Pakistani cricketers will showcase their skills and excitement in this highly anticipated T10 competition, Muhammad Kamran Awan said in an interview with this reporter.

The New York Warriors cricket franchise is backed by a group of owners who have been residing in the USA for over two decades. Their aim is to promote cricket, create growth opportunities for international players in the US sports market, and unite enthusiasts from both nations, Kamran Awan said.

T10 cricket, also referred to as Ten10 cricket, is a shortened version of the game. In this format, two teams engage in a single innings, restricted to ten overs (60 legal balls) per side, making the game typically last around 90 minutes. The T10 League in the United Arab Emirates introduced this format during its opening season in December 2017.

The T10 format has gained immense popularity in the USA, attracting legendary former cricketers to compete.