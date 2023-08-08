Israeli strikes near Damascus kill six

BEIRUT: Four Syrian soldiers and two Iran-backed fighters were killed on Monday in pre-dawn Israeli strikes near Damascus, a war monitor said, in the latest deadly Israeli air raid to hit war-torn Syria´s capital.

The air strikes targeted Syrian regime forces, and military positions and weapons depots used by armed groups supported by Tehran, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Observatory, told AFP that “four Syrian soldiers including one officer, as well as two Iran-backed fighters were killed in air strikes on Tehran-supported groups´ positions and warehouses for ammunition and weapons.” Two regime forces and five foreign fighters were wounded in the strikes, he added, saying four of them were in critical condition.