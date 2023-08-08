Russian strike on east Ukraine residential building kills five

KYIV, Ukraine: Two Russian missile strikes on the east Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, including on a residential building, killed at least five people and wounded 18 others, Kyiv said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow had struck an “ordinary residential building”, publishing footage of a typical Soviet-era five-storey building that had its top floor destroyed.
Ukraine said rescue operations were ongoing. Pokrovsk lies some 70-km north-west of the city of Donetsk, held by Russia, and some 50-km from the frontline.
“Five dead and 18 wounded as a result of two strikes on a residential building in Pokrovsk,” Igor Klymenko, Ukraine´s minister of internal affairs, said on Telegram.
