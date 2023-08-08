Punishment or lesson?

A trial court in Islamabad has sent former PM Imran Khan to prison for three years in the Toshakhana case. The verdict also disqualifies him from running in elections for at least five years. Throughout Pakistan’s political history, several former PMs and senior ministers have been sent to prison on corruption charges. While in power, most political leaders fail to comprehend the suffering of the downtrodden.

But a few hours in jail make them realize what all people in the country have to endure. I believe this is the biggest lesson for politicians and it is hoped that such experiences will help leaders work towards bringing prosperity to the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad