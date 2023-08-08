A broken system

This refers to the news report ‘PTI severely damaged country: PM’ (Aug 7). While PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement is true, the nation knows that the PTI enjoyed power for a relatively short period and as such bears relatively less responsibility for the decay. The PML-N and the PPP, however, have been in power intermittently for decades. The governments of the Sharifs, Bhuttos and Zardaris brought the country to the brink; the PTI gave one last push to the country into deep waters. The default threat has been averted through additional loans, which only increases the country’s external debt. Previously, the country’s financial situation used to remain hidden under the thin veneer of financial handouts and aid by the US government which desperately needed Pakistan’s help during its stay in Afghanistan.

Nawaz Sharif’s decision to establish costly fossil fuel-based power projects has not been beneficial. And while the PTI government is being criticized for allowing the export and import of sugar and wheat, the Shehbaz government also permitted sugar exports, indirectly letting sugar prices touch the sky.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi