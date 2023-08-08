As inflation soars

The rising inflation has created numerous financial troubles for Pakistanis. The poor cannot afford to meet their basic needs. The middle class is hardly getting by. The upper class does not care and probably is unaware about the impacts of inflation. The government is increasing taxes without realizing that people do not have financial ability to deal with continuous price hikes. The current inflation rate in Pakistan is 28.3 per cent. The government must stop imposing more taxes.
Navera Aara
Hyderabad
