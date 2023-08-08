Cleared for the cup

After weeks of uncertainty, the government has given its go-ahead to the Pakistan cricket team’s visit to India to play the 50-over World Cup there later this year. While expressing “deep concerns” about security, the foreign ministry announced on Sunday that the government has decided to allow the cricketers to feature in the quadrennial spectacle pencilled in from October 5 to November 19. The decision comes after the authorities took a long hard look at the options they had after India’s refusal to send its cricket team to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup scheduled to take place here from August 30 to September 3. Despite all-out assurances from the government, the Indians flatly refused to play in Pakistan and finally the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to opt for a hybrid model which effectively means that the best part of the event will be taking place in Sri Lanka with Pakistan hosting only four games on home soil. Initially, Pakistan hinted at taking a tit-for-tat stance by refusing to grant permission to its national team to play the World Cup in India. However, after weeks of discussions the authorities decided that it won’t be in Pakistan’s interest to boycott the World Cup, an event run by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistan’s inability to counter India’s rigid attitude clearly underlines the fact that when it comes to international cricket, it’s the super-rich Indian cricket board (BCCI) which holds all the cards. The PCB did make a lot of noise but was unable to fully save its rights to host the Asia Cup, the first major multi-team cricket event to be staged in Pakistan in quite a long time. Pakistan could have dealt a major blow to the World Cup in India by pulling out of the event but chose against it. In its official statement, the foreign ministry took the high moral ground by stressing that “Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-a-vis India’s intransigent attitude”, adding that "Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics.....It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.”

The foreign ministry has demanded complete security for its cricketers, who will be playing in the marquee game of the World Cup – against old rivals India – in front of 130,000 fans in Ahmedabad on October 15. There are fears that the crowd could be hostile towards Pakistan especially due to the fact that Ahmedabad is the home city of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose ruling BJP party has never hidden its deep bias against Pakistan. One hopes that the Indians will provide foolproof security to Pakistan’s cricketers. One also hopes that our cricket team will beat the Indians on the field and then go on to win the World Cup. That would indeed be poetic justice considering that, off the field, the Indians are playing god in international cricket – and are even getting away with it.