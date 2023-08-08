TOA selects Butt as chief

KARACHI: Naveed Khalid Butt, Group Chief Regulatory Officer of PTCL and Ufone 4G, has assumed the role of President within the Management Committee of the newly established Telecom Operators Association (TOA), a statement said on Monday.

The association, encompassing major Pakistani telecom operators, is set to spearhead digitalisation efforts in the national economy by advocating strategic policy and regulatory interventions within the telecom and broadband sectors.

In its inaugural assembly, prominent figures from Pakistan’s telecom realm, including Butt, were appointed to key positions within the association. Leveraging his extensive background in management and regulatory affairs in Pakistan’s technology and telecommunications sectors, Butt is expected to significantly contribute to the association’s mission. The collaboration between the association, governmental bodies, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders is expected to thrive under his guidance.

Expressing his sentiments about this new role, Butt said, “The unity of purpose among Pakistan’s telecom operators is fundamental, and a collaborative approach is pivotal to achieving our shared objectives. The formation of this association has been a long-awaited endeavour, aimed at aligning collective goals for essential policy and regulatory interventions. We are optimistic that this platform will effectively streamline and amplify our joint efforts to expedite digitalisation and foster growth in the telecom and digital industries. These efforts will inevitably contribute to the national economy while empowering telecom consumers across the country.”