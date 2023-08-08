OMAP urges OGRA to end OCAC’s interference in regulatory affairs

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has expressed its deep concerns over the involvement of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) in the regulatory duties of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), saying it poses a threat to its autonomy and transparency.

In a letter to OGRA, OMAP Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali said OCAC continues to intrude and influence OGRA’s affairs, especially in the crucial decision making done in the Petroleum Rules Meeting (PRM).

“As you are well aware, OGRA’s autonomy and independence play a pivotal role in ensuring the effective oversight of the energy sector. However, it was noticed that OCAC … continues to intrude and influence OGRA’s affairs, posing a significant threat to its impartial functioning,” Ali wrote.

The letter said the Ministry of Petroleum, last year, took a crucial step in granting OGRA the necessary autonomy to operate with transparency and fairness as the regulator was entrusted with full authority over critical matters, such as PRM, IFEM, Laycan permissions, and more.

“In the meeting with your competent authority including finance team, it was agreed that OGRA will conduct all future meetings concerning the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) and LAYCAN independently, considering the vast institutional capacity/capability it holds in-house.

This decision signifies a pivotal step forward as it ensures transparency, efficiency, and impartiality in these crucial decisions having direct impact on the sustainability of oil marketing operations,” he wrote.

He said OMAP appreciated OGRA’s commitment to conduct all future meetings concerning the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) and LAYCAN permissions independently, without relying on OCAC.

“We must acknowledge that the reliance on OCAC (Oil Companies Advisory Council) for such meetings had posed significant challenges for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), who were forcibly directed to approach OCAC and burdened with a substantial annual payment of approx. Rs240 million from OMCs on account of forced services for consultancy/fee.”

Ali also urged OGRA to address the long pending issues regarding OMCs margins, deduction of road freight to pipeline freight, reversal of Sindh Cess Tax and the matter of foreign exchange losses adjustment.

“Now it is need of the hour to strictly implement these agreed items as a matter of top priority. Any delay in implementing will lead to further detrimental damage to the industry, overall,” he said.

He assured OGRA of OMAP’s unwavering support and cooperation in all matters agreed upon during the meeting. “Our industry stakeholders are eager to work closely with OGRA to implement the decisions promptly and efficiently, ensuring that the agreed-upon issues are addressed as soon as possible,” he said.