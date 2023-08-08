Stocks fall as investors await caretaker government

Stocks closed lower in a directionless trade on Monday, as investors booked profits from the recent rally ahead of the formation of a caretaker government that will run the country until the next general elections due in November.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 199.47 points or 0.41 percent to close at 48,386.25 points. The highest index of the day remained at 49,034.92 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 48,276.54 points. The KSE-30 index also fell by 122.69 points or 0.71 percent to close at 17,247.45 points.

“Stocks closed lower on investor concerns for political noise amid appointment of caretaker setup and a weak rupee,” analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said. Mehanti said dismal data on oil sales, export and fertilizers for July 2023 and a slump in global crude oil prices also played a catalytic role in the bearish close.

Traded shares increased by 50 million shares to 381.855 million shares from 331.132 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs14.528 billion from Rs12.500 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.257 trillion from Rs7.290 trillion. Out of 354 companies active in the session, 104 closed in green, 225 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equites had a directionless day where the benchmark index floated sideways ahead of crucial approval of Refinery Policy and expectation of release of Rs415 billion on the Circular Debt front.

“In the last trading hours, some media reports suggested that Prime Minister has approved the long-awaited refinery policy. However, official confirmation in this regard is still awaited,” he said.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan XD, which rose by Rs91.67 to Rs7,070 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which increased by Rs65.62 to 1,705.63 per share. A significant decline was noted in Philip Morris Pak., which fell by Rs29.99 to Rs399.01 per share, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar XD, which decreased by Rs22 to Rs450.10 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX observed a continued consolidation phase, with the benchmark index facing resistance at the 49,000 levels, resulting in a downward close for the day.

Despite the prevailing pressure, NBP (+6.17 percent), MARI (+4.00 percent), and MEBL (+3.65 percent) managed to perform well. However, most of the major stocks closed lower, with EFERT (-3.24 percent) and UBL (-2.13 percent) contributing the most significant declines to the index.

“Looking ahead, the market's attention remains focused on the crucial 48,000 levels for the remainder of the trading week,” the brokerage said in a post market note. “Sustaining a position above this level would indicate a continued interest in higher prices and market stability.”

However, breaching below this level could potentially trigger a more substantial correction, possibly leading to a retracement into the 46,000-47,000 range, the brokerage added. “It's imperative for investors to keep a close watch on these levels as they can significantly influence market dynamics in the near term.”

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 74.504 million shares which closed lower by 15 paisas to Rs3.80 per share. It was followed by Pak Refinery with 35.710 million shares, which closed lower by 57 paisas to Rs18.01 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Oil & Gas Dev., TPL Properties, Pak Petroleum, K-Electric Ltd., WorldCall Telecom, National Bank XDE, JS Bank Ltd and Hascol Petrol. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 102.989 million shares from 95.409 million shares.