Govt to borrow Rs11.09 trillion from domestic market in Q2

KARACHI: The government plans to borrow Rs11.09 trillion from the domestic debt market in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 to finance its budget deficit and debt servicing.

Most of the anticipated borrowing for the months of August through October will be through Market Treasury Bills with maturities of three, six, and twelve months.

According to the auction calendar released by the central bank on Monday, the government will raise Rs8.250 trillion through short-term paper auctions. The government will be able to borrow Rs2 trillion from commercial banks through the issuance of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) with fixed and floating rates. The government will borrow Rs330 billion through a fixed-rate government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk and Rs510 billion through a variable rental rate.

The government borrows money to pay for the servicing of its domestic debt in addition to meeting its spending needs. T-bills and PIBs of Rs9.428 trillion will mature between August and October of FY2024.

The government's planned borrowing for the current quarter is nearly the same as the target of Rs11.1 trillion for the previous quarter. The government appears to be holding its borrowing steady on the expectation that it will receive foreign currency inflows to meet its budgetary requirements.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund approved a fresh $3 billion bailout for Pakistan's struggling economy, which had been dangerously close to defaulting on its debt. The IMF and friendly nations provided the country with $4.2 billion in financial support in July. The country received inflows of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the IMF, and $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates.

“The government's need to borrow remains on the higher side due to the high fiscal deficit,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities. “However, this fiscal year would likely bring much higher FX inflows to support the budgetary needs as compared to last year, taking some pressure off domestic borrowing,” Rauf added.

“At this stage of the interest rate cycle, it makes sense for the government to borrow mostly by issuing floating rate instruments like T-Bills and Floating-rate PIBs,” he said. Bankers claimed that the primary cost of the government's large bank borrowing is a lack of fiscal discipline.

Instead of taxing the salaried class, the government can increase revenue collections by expanding the tax net and taxing the real estate and retail sectors. Spending can be reduced by privatizing state-owned businesses that are operating at a loss.

Government borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan is prohibited by the SBP Act. According to bankers, the budget deficit must be decreased by the government. Asa result, if borrowing requirements decrease, banks will lend to the private sector and their deployment of securities will go down.

Where is the demand when banks want to lend money? Businesses don't want to borrow money since the cost of borrowing has increased; how can they continue to operate at such high-interest rates? The SBP's policy rate is at 22 percent. The federal budget deficit increased by more than Rs3.5 trillion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year due to a sharp increase in spending on debt payment and defense requirements, which accounted for two-thirds of all expenditures.

The amount of funding needed by the government is also increasing due to rising debt costs. For FY2024, markup expenses are planned at Rs7.3 trillion, an increase of 85 percent from the previous year. Markup costs are anticipated to rise as a result of more borrowing by the government to close the fiscal deficit and higher interest rates that have been raised to control inflation.

The Pakistani National Assembly's term ends on August 12, 2023, and a summary to dissolve the body is expected on August 9. A caretaker administration would then take over until elections can be held. “On the monetary tightening side, where the country has already witnessed its sharpest monetary tightening cycle in the last 2 years, reaching to record high Policy Rate of 22 percent, the last monetary policy meeting decided on a pause given forward-looking real interest rates on SBP’s estimates, now seem in the green zone,” said JS Global in a note. “Barring any unforeseen inflation spike during the Caretaker set up, we expect Policy Rate to remain intact.”