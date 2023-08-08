SECP imposes exposure limits on digital lenders to protect borrowers

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has imposed exposure limits on digital lenders and borrowers to curb predatory practices and ensure financial sustainability in the digital nano-lending sector, the regulator said on Monday.

The SECP said in a circular that individual borrowers can borrow up to Rs25,000 from a single loan app, and the aggregate amount of loans from multiple apps cannot exceed Rs75,000. The loan period for a nano-loan through personal loan apps has been restricted to not more than 90 days.

“The exposure limits on borrowers shall promote responsible lending behaviours and prevent borrowers from being trapped in debt cycles due to multiple loans,” the regulator said in a statement.

The SECP also said that personal loan apps must obtain a certificate from a cyber security audit firm approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure cyber security and protect sensitive data of borrowers.

Moreover, apps must display a pop-up alert before the sign-up process to inform app users about the terms, conditions, and potential ramifications of borrowing. “An in-app calculator for accurate loan repayment computations and associated charges is also mandated,” it added.

The SECP said it has licensed several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to offer personal loans through digital applications, with a list available on its website. In December 2022, the SECP introduced a mandatory requirement for digital lending NBFCs to protect borrower interests by requiring transparent disclosure of fees, loan duration, instalments, and charges.

The regulator said companies were prohibited from accessing consumer data and required to adhere to ethical and legal standards, including respectful debt collection practices.

The SECP said it has restricted unauthorized and illicit apps, collaborating with Google to introduce Pakistan’s Personal Loan App Policy on May 31, 2023. As a result, Google removed 84 illegal lending apps from its Play Store following SECP’s reports.

“SECP is proactively evaluating and adapting policies to increase financial access and curb manipulative business practices aimed at safeguarding interest of consumers as well as investors.” The regulator said it is considering imposing pricing caps on annual percentage rates (APRs) as well as a total cost cap on digital nano loans after extensive consultation and coordination with stakeholders, including industry participants.