Rupee falls to 295/dollar in open market

KARACHI: The rupee lost ground against the dollar in the open market on Monday due to the shortage of the US currency, dealers said.
The local currency decreased by 3 rupees in relation to the dollar. In comparison to Friday’s price of 292, it was being sold at 295 per dollar.
“In the open market, the rupee fell as a result of a declining dollar supply. Customers are not visiting exchange firms to sell their dollar holdings in expectation of the rupee depreciating even more under the caretaker government,” said a currency dealer.
“The rupee has reached 310 per dollar in the grey market, which is also active currently,” the dealer added. In the interbank market, the rupee fell 0.16 percent to 287.43 to the dollar.
KARACHI: Naveed Khalid Butt, Group Chief Regulatory Officer of PTCL and Ufone 4G, has assumed the role of President...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,100 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf...
LAHORE: Successful domestication of avocado could contribute significantly to Pakistan’s agricultural sector and...
LAHORE: The relationship between employment and productivity is complex and interconnected. Employment refers to the...
LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala underscored Pakistan’s substantial...
LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan has expressed its deep concerns over the involvement of the Oil...