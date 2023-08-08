Rupee falls to 295/dollar in open market

KARACHI: The rupee lost ground against the dollar in the open market on Monday due to the shortage of the US currency, dealers said.

The local currency decreased by 3 rupees in relation to the dollar. In comparison to Friday’s price of 292, it was being sold at 295 per dollar.

“In the open market, the rupee fell as a result of a declining dollar supply. Customers are not visiting exchange firms to sell their dollar holdings in expectation of the rupee depreciating even more under the caretaker government,” said a currency dealer.

“The rupee has reached 310 per dollar in the grey market, which is also active currently,” the dealer added. In the interbank market, the rupee fell 0.16 percent to 287.43 to the dollar.