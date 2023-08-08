RMS Limited to acquire majority stake in Baluchistan Wheels

KARACHI: RMS (Private) Limited, a construction company, has announced its intention to acquire the majority stake in Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL).

“On behalf of the acquirer, we are pleased to submit a Public Announcement of Intention to acquire up to 63.56 percent shares of Baluchistan Wheels Limited (the “Target Company”) by RMS (Private) Limited,” Brokerage Arif Habib Limited, lead manager, said in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“As per PSX regulations, if a company intends to acquire over 30 percent stake of a company, it needs to offer to acquire shares from minority shareholders as well, which translates roughly to half of the total free-float.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals. The acquisition would be made through a combination of an agreement and a public offer. Under the agreement, RMS would acquire 63.56 percent of BWHL's shares, while the public offer would be for 18.22 percent of the shares.

If the acquisition is successful, RMS would own a total of 81.78 percent of BWHL. RMS is a traditional construction company that is registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council in Category C-A. BWHL, on the other hand, is a manufacturing and marketing company that is engaged in the production of automotive wheel rims.

The total number of issued shares of BWHL stands at 13.334 million. The share price of BWHL quoted one day before the public announcement of intention stood at Rs86.96 per share. The weighted average share price as quoted on the securities exchange during four weeks preceding the date of public announcement of intention stood at Rs81.99 per share.