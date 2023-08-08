PAC orders FIA to probe overcharging by carmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has assigned the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) responsibility of investigating additional amounts collected by car manufacturers from vehicle consumers.

The committee has also ordered representatives from the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Engineering Development Board (EDB), the Ministry of Industry and Production, and the Ministry of Commerce to be included in the investigation.

A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Monday, focused on auditing paras related to the Federal Public Service Commission for the financial year 2020-21 and leftover audit paras related to the Petroleum Division for the financial year 2019-20.

PAC member Salim Mandviwalla presented the report of the sub-committee formed to address the matter related to vehicles.

The sub-committee recommended that the excess amount be refunded to the customers, and if the EDB fails to do so, the matter should be handed over to the FIA. Chairman Noor Alam Khan commented on the issue, saying that significant payments were collected from the public and that these cases should be thoroughly investigated by the FIA.

He expressed concern over the practice of taking 100% of the money and later demanding an additional Rs4 million to Rs4.4 million from the people.

During the examination of audit objections related to the Federal Public Service Commission, the committee ordered an audit of the appointments made to the commission over the past 15 years. The matter of the FPSC’s appointment of a director against the rules was also discussed in the meeting, and the committee referred the issue to the FIA for investigation.