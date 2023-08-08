Rehmat Ali Hasnie appointed NBP president

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday appointed Rehmat Ali Hasnie as president of the National Bank of Pakistan.

Rehmat Ali Hasnie has served as the acting president of National Bank of Pakistan since May 2022 and in this period, the Bank emerged as Pakistan’s largest and strongest bank. He has been with the NBP since 2010 and has headed investment banking, corporate banking and priority sector lending.

Rehmat Ali Hasnie has over 25 years work experience in economics research, capital markets, investment banking, treasury and credit markets at various institutions in Pakistan.

He is a financial markets professional with MA degree in Development Banking from The American University (USA) and represents NBP on Board of Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company, where he is the chairman.

He has also served on the Boards of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited, First National Bank Modaraba, First Credit and Investment Bank, Agritech Ltd, and Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals as a nominee director of NBP.