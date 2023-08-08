NA panel discusses Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Urging the parliamentarians to reclaim their space in formulating foreign policy, Mohsin Dawar said Pakistan’s Afghan Policy is designed by non-elected and unaccountable institutions.

Addressing to a program on Afghanistan, Mohsin Dawar, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that Pakistan’s Afghan policy did not stem from the collective wisdom of the parliament nor was there any substantial parliamentary debate and public discourse on the Afghan policy.

He highlighted that the policy makers had effectively ceded the crucial space to non-elected and unaccountable institutions. Lack of understanding of what is happening in Afghanistan in addition to Pakistan’s irrational obsession with Durand line continued unabated, said Dawar, adding the power wielders have always adopted a short-sighted adhoc based approach to dealing the Afghanistan situation.

He urged that the parliamentarians should reclaim their space in terms of formulating a foreign policy and open public debate on the Afghan policy. Meanwhile, the speakers highlighted that Doha deal effectively legitimized Afghan’s surrender to Taliban. They stressed that Pakistan should stand with the Afghan populace and advocate for their due fundamental rights.

On the question of the Afghan Taliban support for TTP, the speakers maintained that the Afghan Taliban would never renounce support for their own affiliates. The experts further stated that Pakistan should abandon the policy to interfere in internal affairs of Afghanistan or lobby for a particular group in Afghanistan as this alienate the Afghan populace. The speakers regretted that Pakistan’s lack of a clear-cut refugee policy and subsequent treatment to Afghan refugees have fanned resentment against Pakistan.