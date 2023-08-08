PM’s farewell speech in NA today: Invites leader of opposition for consultation on caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif will address the National Assembly’s current and last session for the first and last time today (Tuesday). He did not appear in the house since its start on July 20.

Well-placed sources told The News here Monday that the members of the National Assembly belonging to the ruling alliance have been asked to attend the session without fail. The ongoing is 52nd session of the National Assembly and Prime Minister Shehbaz is yet to show up in it ever since it commenced last month.

All Parliamentary Group leaders would also be provided opportunity to deliver their farewell address before the prime minister. Prime Minister Shahbaz has invited National Assembly’s leader of opposition Raja Riaz Ahmad in his Parliament House Chamber-222 Tuesday for undertaking formal consultations to pick caretaker prime minister who will supervise general elections in the country in wake of dissolution of the National Assembly, the sources said.

Interestingly Parliamentary Leader of PTI’s dissident group Dr Muhammad Afzal Daha delivered his farewell address on Monday and it was followed by PPP leader and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile Speaker secretariat has issued agenda for today’s NA sitting. It includes 31 items and interestingly legislation would also be carried out in the sitting. The sources said that Speaker will take the sense of the house for holding yet another sitting for a day tomorrow in the course of the proceedings.