Hazara Express tragedy: Wooden piece used to join broken track, says probe report

LAHORE: The initial investigation report on the Hazara Express derailment reveals that the fish plates of the rail track were missing and at one point a wooden piece was used to join the broken track. The report has been submitted to the Pakistan Railways Headquarters.

The report states that there were no fish plates connecting the line at the site of the accident. However, there was no consensus among the six inquiry officers.

Three officers opined that the fish plates connecting the line at the accident site were missing and a piece of wood was used in place of the broken track.

The report states that the engine wheels were also damaged and sabotage could not be ruled out. The other three Grade 16 officers disagreed with the opinion of these three officers.

The initial investigation report has been submitted by a six-member investigation team, but it is not “final,” according to Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq. The final report, he added, would be submitted within next 48 hours.

Babar Raza, spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways, said he had not received the initial inquiry report. “As soon as we receive the report and the responsibility is fixed, the Pakistan Railways will take action within no time,” he said while talking to The News.

Another official confided that nothing had been done for betterment of the department. He said the rail tracks had not been upgraded and now the oldest track was not fit for operations.

He said the track needed upgradation to ensure fast and comfortable journey. “We should have learnt from the past accidents. If we have to save the lives of people, we will have to upgrade the railways tracks,” he said.