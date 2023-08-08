FIA initiates inquiry against Imran’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Cybercrime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated inquiry against a counsel of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan on the direction of Islamabad High Court and directed him to appear before the inquiry team at the Cybercrime Reporting Centre at G/13-3 office today (August 8) at 10am.
Naeem Haider Panjotha, on Monday met Imran Khan in Attock Jail in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Attock Jail and spoke to media people. In the summon, the inquiry officer asked the Counsel to clear his position in the interest of justice for fair trial.
RAWALPINDI: Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , Services Chiefs have paid glowing...
ISLAMABAD: The president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Barrister Abid S. Zuberi, has condemned the...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif will address the National Assembly’s current and last session for the first...
The decision came during a meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting
LAHORE: The initial investigation report on the Hazara Express derailment reveals that the fish plates of the rail...
Spokeswoman says Kabul told Afghan soil must not be used against Pakistanis