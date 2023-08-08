FIA initiates inquiry against Imran’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Cybercrime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated inquiry against a counsel of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan on the direction of Islamabad High Court and directed him to appear before the inquiry team at the Cybercrime Reporting Centre at G/13-3 office today (August 8) at 10am.

Naeem Haider Panjotha, on Monday met Imran Khan in Attock Jail in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Attock Jail and spoke to media people. In the summon, the inquiry officer asked the Counsel to clear his position in the interest of justice for fair trial.