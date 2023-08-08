UC chairman, 6 others killed in Panjgur blast

QUETTA: A Union Council chairman and 6 other people were killed in a landmine blast targeting a vehicle in Panjgur district on Monday night, officials said.
Panjgur DC Amjad Somro said that the attackers had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning attending a wedding ceremony.
As the vehicle reached Chakar Bazar in the Balgatar area, the device detonated, resulting in the loss of lives, he said. According to Levies, the deceased were identified as Mohammad Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Wajid, Fida Hussain, Sarfaraz and Haider, who were residents of Baltagar and Panjgur.
They said four of the deceased remained unidentified, but their identities were later established through their relatives at a hospital. The Levies said the investigation of the blast was underway.
