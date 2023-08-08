IHC moved to let Imran meet family, lawyers, doctor

In this undated photo, security personnel escort former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Monday petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for transferring former prime minister Imran Khan to the Adiala Jail and permission to meet his legal team, personal physician and family members.

The petition said given his “education, habits and social and political status”, Imran ought to have better or A-class facilities in the jail.

“Keeping in view the petitioner’s social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules,” read the petition.

Sources informed Geo News that a team of doctors has been appointed for the PTI chairman and will check up on him in two shifts.

They added that Khan had been transferred from Class C to Barrack No. 2; however, according to the instructions of the Punjab Home Department, the PTI chairman will be transferred to B class.

In a related development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday fixed the appeal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for hearing on August 10.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case against the order of trial court. The petition seeks restoration of Imran’s right to defence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The court has already served notices to the respondents and sought comments in the case. The district & sessions court abolished the petitioner’s right to defence after his lawyers failed to produce the private witnesses on the date concerned.

The court also declared the list of four witnesses as irrelevant. In another related development, the Supreme Court was Monday petitioned to suspend the impugned judgment of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar in the Toshakhana case.

Samia Safdar Chaudhry advocate filed the petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution making the federal government — through the prosecutor general Islamabad — and ADSJ Humayun Dilawar as respondents.

The apex court was prayed to declare the Toshakhana case proceedings, having been conducted in violation of Article 10-A, as null and void, besides ordering a fresh trial upholding the principles of natural justice and ensuring a fair trial. The petitioner submitted that a fundamental right under Article 10A, the right to a fair trial, had been denied to Imran Khan.

“The said violation is of significant public importance given that it pertains to the rights of a prime public figure, contributes to maintaining the rule of and is concerned with the proper administration of justice”, the petitioner submitted.

She submitted that the government, in pursuance of the Toshakhana case, had not adhered to the principles of a fair trial, which was a grave infraction of the fundamental rights of the former prime minister and the impugned judgment passed in the absence of Imran Khan which was a clear violation of Section 366(2) CRPC.

She further submitted that the judgment was in complete disregard of directions of the Islamabad High Court’s order.

“The judgment dated 05.08.2023, passed in sheer haste, exhibited apathy for elementary principles of law, as it disregarded the required hearing of the counsel for the accused on the issue of maintainability of complaint before the learned judge, which was tantamount to denial of the former prime minister’s right to fair trial covered under Article 10A”, the petitioner contended.

She submitted that the order of the Islamabad High Court dated 04.08.2023 distinctly remanded back the issue of maintainability to the Additional Sessions Judge with directions to decide it afresh.

“However, undermining this directive, the judge bypassed any fresh decision-making and dismissed the application in violating haste and without objective evaluation of the case, subverting principles of natural justice”, the petitioner maintained.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s spokesman said the former premier is in good spirits despite what he called tough conditions in jail.

A lawyer met Khan on Monday at the Attock Jail to obtain power of attorney so his team could press ahead with a series of legal challenges.

“He is being held in deplorable conditions not fit for any human, but he is in good spirits,” Khan´s spokesman Raoof Hasan told AFP. “He said to ´tell the people that I will not compromise on my principles´.”

The 70-year-old is being held in a so-called “C-class cell”, sleeping on a mattress on the floor and with only enough room for a prayer mat. There is little access to daylight, and a fan but no air conditioner in the summer heat, Hasan said.

Lawyers were able to gain power of attorney from Khan, allowing them to file a bail application on his behalf and also appeal for him to be moved into an “A-class cell”.

“We´re hopeful that we will be able to secure bail and the decision will be suspended and the disqualification revoked,” said Hasan.