Man held for torturing own children

NOWSHERA: The police arrested a man for chaining and torturing his own two sons in the Rashakai area on Sunday.

Taking action on the complaints of local residents and relatives of victim children, the police raided a house and found Bilal, 12, and Junaid, 10, chained and imprisoned in a room in Rashakai area.

Talking to reporters, In-charge Police Post, Bara Banda, Sub-Inspector Khan Zeb said that police had received complaints that one Jalal Khan, a resident of Peshawar who currently lives in Rashakai used to torture his sons on daily basis.

He said the accused also took hard work in the day from his children while they were beaten before fettering them with chains at night.

He said that accused had divorced his first wife and married another woman named Gul Bibi and both used to torture the boys.

The police have registered a case under section 344 and 7 CPA and arrested the father of children while their step-mother was still at large.