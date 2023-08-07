Coalition govt inherited storm of inflation: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that the incumbent government inherited storm of inflation caused by the PTI-led government.

He said that the previous government made agreements with the IMF and then, due to their incompetence, reneged on the agreements when the inflationary storm hit the country, raising the risk of Pakistan’s default.

Kaira expressed these views while addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony of reconstruction of underpass of main bazaar of Lalamusa.

He said that the world disregarded the issue of Kashmir because of failed policies of Imran Khan. He added that Imran Khan claimed to make Pakistan a welfare state, raising the slogan of Madina state but was involved in sorcery and witchcraft. “Does the prosperity come through black magic and witchcraft,” he quipped.

“This person’s [Khan] slogans were totally against his actions and character. It is true that our youth were captivated by his [Imran’s] hollow slogans and tall claims but slowly their eyes are opening now.”

He said the coalition government saved Pakistan from defaulting. “It was due to the impeccable diplomatic skills of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that our disgruntled friends made amends with us and the world opened the way for us, avoiding the risk of default,” he added.

Kaira admitted that the people were bearing the burnt of high inflation but added that had they not increased the price of petrol, the country would have suffered. “Saving the country is more important than the politics.”

He said that the PPP has always criticised the former dictators and their wrong decisions but has never weakened the national institutions. “Even today, we say that our defense institutions should not interfere in the political process because it is not their job, but we want the stability of the institutions and want to strengthen them.”

He said that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is one of the largest welfare programmes in the world which is benefiting the destitute and deserving people. “All such programmes can be continued if the people pay their due taxes, as the government generates revenues through taxes and spends them for the welfare of the masses.”