Pervez Khattak terms Toshakhana open-and-shut case

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that the Toshakhana was an open-and-shut case as former prime minister Imran Khan had not declared his assets.

Talking to The News here, he said that Imran Khan had concealed his assets from the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said the one, who used to call others a thief and called himself a sadiq and amin, was caught red-handed. He added that Imran Khan did not have any proof in his favour or else he would have presented it in the court of law in the Toshakhana case.

Pervez Khattak said that the people were mature and they did not take to the streets to protest Imran Khan’s arrest after he was sentenced to three-year imprisonment.

The former defence minister said that Imran Khan’s own children lived at the house of Goldsmith in London while his party workers landed in jails after he instigated them to attack the military installations and ransack state property.

Imran Khan’s close aides and even his own family members would turn approvers against him, he added.

Pervez Khattak said that it was a good omen for his party that the elections were now going to take place next year after the Council of Common Interests approved the results of the 2023 digital census. He said that the PTIP would launch a mass contact drive from August 19.