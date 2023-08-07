Cop martyred, two injured in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred and two cops were injured in a late night attack on a police party on Afridi Road in Badaber late Sunday night.
An official said assistant sub inspector Farid Khan and two constables Yar Muhammad and Ghulam Hussain sustained injuries when armed attackers opened fire on their car in Badaber. They were shifted to hospital. Constable Yar Muhammad succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Officials said heavy contingents of police were still conducting a search operation in the area.
NOWSHERA: The police arrested a man for chaining and torturing his own two sons in the Rashakai area on Sunday.Taking...
ISLAMABAD: Former Inspector General of Police Sindh and Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam unveiled a gripping analysis of...
The People’s Liberation Army is celebrating 96 years of its establishment. It is a sign of hope and pride for...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that...
Islamabad: Through the support of the United States Government, the Pakistan-US Alumni Network , in partnership with...
Islamabad: The Capital Police have arrested 34 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last week, a police...