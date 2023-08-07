Cop martyred, two injured in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred and two cops were injured in a late night attack on a police party on Afridi Road in Badaber late Sunday night.

An official said assistant sub inspector Farid Khan and two constables Yar Muhammad and Ghulam Hussain sustained injuries when armed attackers opened fire on their car in Badaber. They were shifted to hospital. Constable Yar Muhammad succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Officials said heavy contingents of police were still conducting a search operation in the area.