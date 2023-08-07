For prevention of diseases: Country-wide drive launched to promote healthy food

ISLAMABAD: Under the directives from Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, provincial food authorities across Pakistan launched a simultaneous campaign to make people aware of the healthy food while restaurants, eateries and bakeries were asked to mention calories per serving of each food item so that people could adopt healthy eating habits, officials said on Saturday.

“Today food authorities in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have launched simultaneous campaigns to introduce healthy eating habits and make people aware of the unhealthy food being sold at the eateries. Awareness campaigns through mainstream and social media have been launched to make people aware of the healthy eating habits”, Salman Sufi, head of PM’s strategic reforms unit told The News on Saturday.

Pakistan has over 33 million diabetics, over 50 million people living with hypertension while over 60 percent deaths are caused due to cardiovascular disease, and health experts blame unhealthy eating habits as one of the leading factors behind surge of Non-Communicable Diseases in the country.

Sufi said realising the contribution of unhealthy eating habits in increase in NCDs including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and obesity, present government decided to launch a country-wide campaign involving provincial food authorities to ensure that healthy food is served at eateries while people know what to eat to remain healthy and what should be avoided to prevent themselves from non-communicable diseases.

“One of the steps taken by us is to ask restaurants and eateries to mention calories in front of each food item they are serving. We have also launched awareness material which let people know of the calories in their regular food items including Naan and Rotis they eat on daily basis”, Sufi said, adding that due to excessive calories intake, millions of people including women and children were obese and contracting diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

“Over 500 plus restaurants and bakeries have already started work to add calories in menu across Pakistan including KFC, McDonald’s and other big names. Along with them nihari shops, biryani shops as well as five-star hotels are mentioning calories in their menus”, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that present government had decided to launch the awareness campaign on August 14, 2023 but due to dissolution of assemblies next week, it was decided to launch the campaign on August 5 across the country.

In Sindh, Sindh Food Authority held a walk in Clifton area of Karachi for creating awareness regarding healthy food habits and balanced diet for the prevention of disease.

Similarly, Punjab Food Authority also launched a province-wide campaign during which people were advised to eat healthy food, avoid trans fats and focus on eating fresh fruits and vegetables to remain lean, fit and healthy.

Food authorities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also launched awareness campaigns and approached the eateries, bakeries and restaurants to use healthy fats, mention calories in menus and provide hygienic food to the people.