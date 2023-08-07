Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I am an A level student and have chosen Math, Physics, and Chemistry. I am a bit confused regarding the engineering profession I want to choose. I searched numerous fields of engineering but I can’t make a decision. I am interested in Maths and Physics so at the very start of my childhood I wanted to pursue a career in engineering but the issue is which one to choose. While choosing a field you have to check its scope in the future and more important is that the passion should be the career. (Shabaan Bin Muqtadir, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Shabaan, if you are good in Math, Physics, and Chemistry then you can easily choose one of the best and emerging engineering fields. Students who wish to join the engineering field should be very good in critical thinking. It would be easier for you to get into an engineering university. It is important that you decide on the right engineering area and you can look at doing Electronic Communication or Mechatronics as your first preference. However, there are a lot of emerging areas and degrees which are in demand like Digital Security and Forensics, Robotics, Sustainable Energy, Petroleum, Mechanical and Power Plant Engineering etc.

Q2: Dear Sir, I have recently passed FSc Pre-Engineering with 656/1100 marks. Now I want to do Tourism, Hospitality/Hotel Management or become a chef. Kindly advise any college in Lahore/Islamabad?

(Abdul Salah Virk, Islamabad)

A: Dear Abdul Salah, there are several institutions in Pakistan which offer Tourism and Hospitality Management programmes. I suggest you do your research. However, a BS in Tourism and Hospitality Management from Air University, Islamabad or the same degree from Superior University, Lahore could be better choices for you to consider for studies. If you wish to do some short courses or programmes then COTHM and TDCP would be better choices in Lahore. I wish you success in your future plans.

Q3: Sir, please inform me what is the scope of MSc Criminology?

(Zarghoon Khan, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Zarghoon, the interests of criminologists include the study of the nature of crime and criminals, origins of criminal law, the etymology of crime, social reactions to crime, and the functioning of law-enforcement agencies and penal institutions. Criminologists mostly work in university settings, conducting research and teaching police administration and policy, juvenile justice, corrections, drug addiction, criminal ethnography, macro-level models of criminal behavior, victimology, and theoretical criminology. I can assure you that a degree in Criminology will give you better future prospects.

Q4: Dear Sir, I want your guidance. Please recommend medical fields other than MBBS and also let me know about the scope of medical fields in Pakistan.

(Aneesha Behram, Karachi).

Ans: Dear Aneesha, there are many medical fields other than MBBS which have scope not only in Pakistan but in foreign countries as well. Following are very popular medical fields which you can choose from: DVM (Veterinary Doctor), DPT (Doctor Of Physical Therapy), D.Pharmacy (Doctor of Pharmacy), BSc (Hons) Biotechnology, BSc (Hons) Microbiology, BSc (Hons) DMLS (Doctor of Medical Lab Sciences) and BSc (Hons) MMG (Microbiology and Molecular Genetics. The biggest advantage of this degree is that you can get a job in both departments - Microbiology and Genetics. You can be a microbiologist and a geneticist. However, you will have a lot of job opportunities in all the above-mentioned areas not only in Pakistan but in foreign countries as well. I wish you the best of luck in your future plans.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).