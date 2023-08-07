 
Monday August 07, 2023
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces claim that the men were on their "way to carry out an attack"

By AFP
August 07, 2023

Mourners carry the flag-draped body of Mahmoud Abu Saan, a Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces earlier this morning in the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarm, during his funeral in the same town on August 4, 2023.—AFP
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces on Sunday shot dead three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank who, the army said, were on their “way to carry out an attack”.

“A short time ago, a vehicle carrying a squad of terrorists from the Jenin refugee camp was identified while on its way to carry out an attack,” an army statement said.

Soldiers opened fire at the vehicle and killed three passengers, it added, including the suspected squad leader Naif Abu Tsuik, 26, who the army said was a “leading military operative” from the Jenin camp.

The army added he was “involved in military action against Israeli security forces and advancing military activity in the Gaza Strip,” the coastal enclave controlled by Hamas.