Judge’s wife claims maid never worked at her home

ISLAMABAD: A civil judge’s wife, who is currently on interim bail in a 14-year-old maid torture case, has pleaded not guilty according to a report on Sunday.



In a statement given to investigators, she denied that the girl had ever worked at her home. She said that she had sent Rs60,000 to her parents only to financially assist them. “I never tortured the girl. She was suffering from skin allergy. I have no idea how she received an injury on her head,” she added.

Police sources say that she had no answer in her defence. When she was asked the reason for the violence, she hurled accusations. She could not satisfy the investigators could be summoned again before the JIT.