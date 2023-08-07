Cottage industry promotion discussed

LAHORE: President of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sahiwal, Humaira Bukhari Sunday met with Minister of Industry and Trade SM Tanveer at the CM’s Office to discuss the promotion of the cottage industry and the economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs.

The meeting was also attended by DG Industries, Ayesha Hameed, and an additional secretary from the commerce department. During the meeting, Humaira Bukhari suggested the utilisation of the ladies club facility in Sahiwal by women investors for their economic activities.

In response, Minister SM Tanveer acknowledged the importance of women’s active participation and empowerment for achieving inclusive development.