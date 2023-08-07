Educational seminar held in Shakai valley

WANA: Shakai Youth Welfare Organisation organised a seminar to raise awareness among people about the importance of education and morals.

District Police Officer Lower South Waziristan Farman Ullah, Additional District Education Officer (DEO) Masood Khan and the organisation’s president Imran Wazir also attended the event at Government High School, Shakai in Lower South Waziristan.

On the occasion, the DPO stated that people should focus on receiving a purposeful education so that they can distinguish between good, bad, halal and haram.

He further said that education opens avenues for awareness and development, adding that there is a need to give better education to the younger generation. He also said that Islam places great emphasis on education.

On the occasion, the DPO appealed to the area elders to focus more on the education of their children and cooperate with the Education Department to reopen the closed educational institutions in the area.