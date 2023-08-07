Several PTI activists held in Shangla

BISHAM: The police arrested several activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for taking out a protest rally and violation of Section 144.

The arrested PTI workers and activists included Puran Tehsil Chairman Abdul Maula, ex-district nazim and nazims Rashidur Rahman, Gulzar Akhunkhel, Mujebur Rahman, Ajmal Khan and others.

The activists were arrested and first detained at the Puran Police Station and then shifted to Police Headquarters in Alpuri.

The PTI workers and activists were holding rallies to protest the arrest of party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The police said that the PTI workers and activists had violated Section 144 due to which they were arrested and put up in the lock-ups at various police stations.

The district administration had imposed Section 144 in Shangla owing to the recent terrorism activities and there was ban on assembly of more than five persons.

Meanwhile, the arrested PTI activists have alleged that the district police had become personal servants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam and were violating the law.