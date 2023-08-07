KP districts to get more SPs under DPO

PESHAWAR: The police authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are mulling posting more senior officers in major districts to effectively fight terrorism and crime keeping in view the prevailing challenges, it has been learnt.

“For effective administration and to better assist the district police officers (DPOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the senior police authorities have decided to create more positions of divisional superintendent of police (SPs) in major districts,” a source told The News.

The source added that in most of the major districts, two divisions have been created where SPs would be posted under the command of the DPOs.“In a big city like Mardan, there will be three new offices of SP Rural, SP Saddar and SP City to assist the DPO,” the source said, adding, three divisional SPs would also be posted in Mansehra.

These SPs would be only for the operational purpose and the offices of SP investigation would not be affected.There are currently one additional SP posted under DPO in a couple of districts. In some districts, there are no SPs other than the DPOs and even juniors are heading the investigation wing as acting SP investigation.

“We are restructuring the entire force to better fight crime and terrorism. We have created two divisions in Peshawar soon after I took over the charge,” Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan told The News.

There are currently six divisional SPs working in the operation wing of the Peshawar Police. In many districts, more sub- divisions are also being created as there were not many sanctioned slots or more needed to be set up.

The police chief said that posting more divisional SPs would improve policing in districts like Mardan, Mansehra, Swat, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Khyber and Kohat where population and challenges have increased in the last two decades.

The IGP informed that in many districts SP traffic and DSP traffic were being posted to ensure smooth flow of traffic as well as to help reduce the traffic accidents on major highways.

“We are also posting a deputy inspector general to look after the welfare of the force which is our priority. Besides, two senior officers are being posted as DIG IT and DIG Legal,” said Akhtar Hayat.

The provincial police chief informed that this huge exercise would not cost a single penny to the government exchequer as redundant slots have been removed to make room for the badly needed ones.

He added that in some districts SP headquarters were being posted who would take care of traffic and other issues as well if needed.A source said there have been slots which have no work load or where a senior position is not required.

“Taking into account the fiscal position the exercise was carried out to make room for better supervision and invigorate the force further bringing in better supervision and accountability,” said the source.

The source informed that a large number of officers are accommodated in different wings and units of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, mostly in Peshawar, for long without any significant job for the cops of their ranks. They would be sent out to these districts to better utilize their experience.

Not only in the police force but a large number of officers in administration and other departments are pooled for many years in different places after creating more positions for them, causing a burden on the state exchequer.

“In the police, a large number of officers were given shoulder promotions and acting charges in the pretext of lack of senior officers. This resulted in a chain and officers down to head constables were promoted to the next rank in the last many years,” said the source, adding, most of the juniors had failed to perform in senior offices for being inexperienced, resulting in a number of administrative issues.

“On the other hand, the force got more officers as SPs and DSPs who had to be accommodated in one or the other wings and forces, as most of them wanted to stay in the provincial capital. In some wings there are four to five SPs and around 10 DSPs for the job that could be easily done by one or two SPs and three to four DSPs,” the source added.

This causes a burden on the state exchequer as almost all the SPs have a large number of guards, drivers and other staff posted with them.

In most of the cases, one SP has at least one or two official cars (case property cars not included) along with two drivers, four to eight guards, orderly, reader, assistant reader, personal assistant telephone operators and several other cops as staff. This costs millions to the state exchequer every month.

“Hundreds of policemen are deployed with the officers for years despite not being entitled for such a large number of cops. No police chief withdrew these cops from any of the officers to post them at places where they are more needed,” said the source.