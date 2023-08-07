Section-144 imposed in Khyber

JAMRUD: Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan has imposed Section-144 in Khyber tribal district for five days.
A notification said that Section-144 had been imposed across the district in view of the current security situation. As per the notification, public meetings and an assembly of more than five people have been banned. Section-144 will remain enforced from Sunday till Thursday.
It said that legal action would be taken against the violators, for which the deputy commissioner also issued a letter to the district police officer and assistant commissioners for necessary action.
