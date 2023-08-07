Eight outlaws arrested with contrabands

MARDAN: District police on Sunday claimed to have arrested eight outlaws and recovered 3kg charas and stolen items in separate raids on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer Najibur Rehman, the cops while probing a robbery conducted a raid in Sheikh Maltoon Town and arrested three alleged robbers.

The cops also recovered Rs72,000 cash, and other items. Earlier, one Azizur Rehman had reported a robbery in which he had been deprived of cash and other items.Also, the cops recovered 3kg charas in the areas of Saddar and Saroshah and arrested four alleged drug traffickers.

Also, in Saroshah, the police arrested an accused in murder case, identified as Rahat, wanted by the Peshawar police. The arrestee was being handed over to Khazana Police Station in Peshawar.