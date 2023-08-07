Organisation begins awareness drive on menstrual health

PESHAWAR: In a move towards promoting inclusivity and female empowerment, Society for Youth (SFY) has launched an education programme in menstrual health management (MHM).

A press release said the programme had been created as a response to the lack of awareness and knowledge surrounding menstrual health among women and girls.

SFY is a welfare organisation, fostering community-centred power and addressing social issues within underprivileged communities through recruitment, training, and inspiration of young leaders.

Dr Sundus, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health graduate, an advocate of women’s empowerment, as well as a member of the Leadership in Menstrual Education (#LIMEPakistan) steering committee, emphasised the urgency of addressing the taboo and lack of awareness surrounding menstrual health in Pakistan.

The press release said that #LIMEPakistan project was focused on empowering girls and women through education and access to menstrual products. The project’s biggest component is investing in bolstering capacity development at local educational institutions through training one thousand female teachers/instructors.