Headstart School stands out at robotics contest

Islamabad:The Headstart School secured top positions in multiple categories of the National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC).

The Headstart team participated in three modules, Aeros - Drone, Aeros - RC planes, and the Modular Category for schools, and stood first in two of them with the help of their dedication, hard work, and innovation. In the Aeros FPV Drone category, Habib Marwat showcased his exceptional piloting skills and innovative drone design, securing the 1st position. The precision and agility demonstrated by Habib's drone left the judges and spectators in awe.

Aariz Ali Khan of the same team was the winner in the Aeros RC planes category. His mastery over remote-controlled planes and his ability to execute complex maneuvers set him apart from the competition.

In the Modular School Category, Headstart School stood second. The collective efforts and teamwork of the following winners proved instrumental in achieving this recognition: Haider Jillani, Bilal Ahmed Awan, Zohaib Arsalan, Muhammad Talha Adeel, Saad Arsalan, Mustafa Ali Khan and Talal Ahmed Awan. The National Engineering Robotics Contest comprised approximately 100 rounds, including qualifying, pre-quarters, quarters, semi-finals, and the grand finale. Headstart School students displayed exceptional skills and innovative projects throughout the event, impressing the judges and competitors alike, according to manager of the Headstart School’s Robofort Centre for Engineering and Robotics Saadia Habib.