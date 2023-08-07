RICU felicitates successful candidates of SSC exams

Rawalpindi:Riphah International College and University has felicitated successful students of secondary school certificate held under both Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi for achieving laurels for their families and educational institutions, says a press release.
In a statement issued here, RICU Khalid Colony Phase 2, Shahkaf Pull, Chakri Road Rawalpindi has hoped the students will continue the hard work and achieve good grades in future as well. RICU is ranked among Asia’s top 200 educational institutions.
